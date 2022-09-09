Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 259,664 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,664 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Monster Beverage worth $84,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,267. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.