Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 110,604 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 440,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,604 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.23% of Constellation Brands worth $101,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after acquiring an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after acquiring an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.40. 9,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,365. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

