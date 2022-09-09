Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 861,685 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.5% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of Abbott Laboratories worth $360,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 20,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

ABT stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.45. 149,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.21 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

