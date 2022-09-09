Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 276,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,271,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Linde at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $6,682,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,732,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $286.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $265.12 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.96 and a 200-day moving average of $301.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

