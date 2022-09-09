Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 287.80 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.61). Approximately 941,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 685,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.60 ($3.63).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 440 ($5.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Bridgepoint Group alerts:

Bridgepoint Group Trading Down 14.6 %

The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 293.75.

Bridgepoint Group Increases Dividend

About Bridgepoint Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $3.64. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

(Get Rating)

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgepoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgepoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.