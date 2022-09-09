Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 287.80 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.61). Approximately 941,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 685,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.60 ($3.63).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 440 ($5.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Bridgepoint Group Trading Down 14.6 %
The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 247.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 293.75.
Bridgepoint Group Increases Dividend
About Bridgepoint Group
Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.
