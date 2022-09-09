Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WELL opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

