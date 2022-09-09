Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises approximately 1.0% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $490,560. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEAS opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 2.04. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

