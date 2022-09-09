Bridgefront Capital LLC Takes $424,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

GM stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

