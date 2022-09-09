Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,263 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,263 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $2,210,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.26.

NVDA opened at $142.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

