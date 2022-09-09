Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 1.4 %

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE:TRNO opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

