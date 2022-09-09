Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $478,000 in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

