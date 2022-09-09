Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.15.

NYSE CVX opened at $158.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.