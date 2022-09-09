Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 26,829 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. H&R Block accounts for about 0.9% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 77,752 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 926,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 79,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in H&R Block by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $48.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,437.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,821 shares of company stock worth $4,037,989. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

