Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,646,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 818,484 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $117,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.89. 79,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,290,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

