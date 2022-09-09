Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Trading 3.3% Higher

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.36 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 46,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 91,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boston Omaha from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Omaha from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

Read More

