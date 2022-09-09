Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.93. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 14,812 shares.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 8.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.62.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 89.65%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
