Bolivarcoin Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $52,080.51 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000277 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,695,056 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolis.info. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. Bolicoin is a virtual currency from Venezuela created by Satoshisimon Bolivarmoto. The philosophy of Bolivarcoin is to follow the ideals set by others altcoins and adapt it and make it more friendly for it users by creating a social media campaign to inform about its benefits and uses.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

