Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.12). 10,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 311,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.13).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £251.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,400.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.20.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

