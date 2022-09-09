BMO Capital Markets Trims North West (TSE:NWC) Target Price to C$38.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

North West Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of North West stock traded up C$1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching C$33.56. 117,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$34.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. North West has a 1 year low of C$30.55 and a 1 year high of C$40.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at North West

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$552.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that North West will post 2.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel purchased 1,624 shares of North West stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$988,339.11. In other news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream acquired 800 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,393.60. Also, Director George Mcconnell Daniel acquired 1,624 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.45 per share, with a total value of C$54,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at C$988,339.11. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 793 shares of company stock valued at $22,700.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

