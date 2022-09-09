BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $103.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.63.

NYSE AEE opened at $94.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.41. Ameren has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after buying an additional 3,870,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 933.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ameren by 46.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,803,000 after acquiring an additional 761,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

