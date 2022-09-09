B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for B&M European Value Retail’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $530.00.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.4402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 9.19%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

