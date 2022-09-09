Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises 1.5% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

