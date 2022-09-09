BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,089,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund comprises about 1.8% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $11,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at about $112,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HYT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,323. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

