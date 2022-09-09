BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BBGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BB opened at $5.79 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

