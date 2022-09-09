BitCore Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCore has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $148,362.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.06 or 0.08453480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00190015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00301648 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00788222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00655049 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001257 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is www.bitcore.cc. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a cryptocurrency that is a UTXO fork of Bitcoin. Using Bitcoin’s source code and technology, BitCore created a new blockchain; making sure that the blockchain size is smaller and scalability was better. In addition, block timings are faster than Bitcoin, making mining ASIC-resistant as well.”

