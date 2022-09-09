Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Volume Tops $841,303.00 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $35.55 million and $841,303.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000895 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 17.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000225 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000378 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

