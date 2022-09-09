Bitcoin 2 Price Reaches $0.46 (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $69.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00095970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00077505 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00033118 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000275 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

