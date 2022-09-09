Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
Shares of BGI opened at $5.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Birks Group
Further Reading
