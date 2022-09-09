Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.35

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 15660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDT shares. CIBC cut Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities downgraded Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Bird Construction Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.10. The firm has a market cap of C$342.58 million and a P/E ratio of 8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bird Construction Announces Dividend

About Bird Construction

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

