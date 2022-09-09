BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $16,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in BioNTech by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $147.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.05. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $374.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 33.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.43.

BioNTech Profile

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.