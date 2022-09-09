Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $208.00 million-$211.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.60 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BILL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.26.

Bill.com Stock Up 3.6 %

BILL stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.33. 22,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,070. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $89.87 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,936.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bill.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after buying an additional 74,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

