Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BILI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.53.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of BILI stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.00. Bilibili has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $89.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($4.21). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

