Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) Insider Buys £22,500 in Stock

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Di-Stefano bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($27,187.05).

Belvoir Group Price Performance

BLV opened at GBX 225 ($2.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.22. Belvoir Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.69 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 291.50 ($3.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 231.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 243.47. The stock has a market cap of £83.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.00.

Belvoir Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Belvoir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

About Belvoir Group

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 463 offices primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Nicholas Humphreys, Mr and Mrs Clarke, and Northwood brands.

See Also

