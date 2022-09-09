Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $39.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 21.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

