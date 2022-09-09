Basso Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,719 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VELO. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,783,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 400,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 170,822 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velocity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of VELO stock remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Friday. 1,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,349. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

