Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 451,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 39.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 2,162.9% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,356,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTAA remained flat at $9.90 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,274. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

