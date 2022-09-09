Basso Capital Management L.P. Purchases 250,713 Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares during the quarter. Landcadia Holdings IV comprises approximately 0.7% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.27% of Landcadia Holdings IV worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at $5,007,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth $4,783,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth $4,135,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth $3,385,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 546,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 33,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCA remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,513. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Read More

