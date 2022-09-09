Basso Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 384,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.80% of Semper Paratus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGST. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,896. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

