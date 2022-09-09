Basso Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.27 Million in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMUGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSRMU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $14,189,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,635,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,115,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,058,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,089,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSRMU remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,159. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

