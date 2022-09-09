Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $5.96 Million Stake in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 609,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,325 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HH&L Acquisition were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 302.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 70,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 53,173 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHLA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.36 million, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of -0.03.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

