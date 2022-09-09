Basso Capital Management L.P. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)

Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,368 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.62% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

Freedom Acquisition I Price Performance

FACT stock remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Friday. 150,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,079. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.