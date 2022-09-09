Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 303,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FWAC. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $994,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,166,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100,405 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 98,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,259,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 869,808 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWAC traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,921. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on real estate technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.