Basso Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBU)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVBU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of LIVBU stock remained flat at $10.07 during trading hours on Friday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

