Baron Financial Group LLC Takes $37,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.60. 13,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,492. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

