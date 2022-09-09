Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 395 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baron Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.44. 36,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

