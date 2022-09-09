Baron Financial Group LLC Sells 109,945 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Baron Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,945 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

FAN traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $18.14. 3,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.24.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.