Baron Financial Group LLC Buys 6,385 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,003,000 after buying an additional 565,948 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.56. 6,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,207. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $82.46.

