Barometer Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 47.5% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REMX stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.