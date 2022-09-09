Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 91,290 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 91,290 shares during the quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 83,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 182,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 792,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,103,000 after purchasing an additional 111,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.