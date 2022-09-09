Barometer Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 124.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,162,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 122,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,593,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,572,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

XOP opened at $139.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

